Village show back in action after two years
THE REV Gina Radford is due to open the first Rattery Garden Show and Sports Day in two years on Saturday (August 6).
Kicking off at 2pm, the event will include races for all ages including a gruelling cross country race.
Visitors will be entertained by a variety of sideshows such as hoopla and hook-a-duck to welly-wanging and the crockery smashing - giving show-goers the chance to vent their pent up aggression.
Rattery boasts several talented artists who will be using their skills in the face painting marquee, Jim Thompson will showcase eight of his prized classic cars and there will be a tombola for anyone who fancies a flutter.
Exhibits of local home-grown fruit, vegetables and flowers, along with arts and handicrafts and home-baked goods will feature inside the village hall – with each class expected to be hotly contested by entrants of all ages.
Refreshments will be available, from a lamb roast to ice-cream and home-made cakes, all washed down with a drink or two from the Church House Inn’s mobile bar or teas and coffees from the village hall.
Organiser Heather Burdge said: “Whether you’re a runner or have an interest in runner beans, the Rattery Garden Show and Sports promises to be a fun packed afternoon for everyone.”
