“My uncle Norman’s job was to find the paintings people have above their fireplaces – you know, like the Green Lady, paintings like that. I was on the set cos my uncle had to collect the painting of the boat from The Onedin Line to put into poster form. I’ve got photographs of me and The Onedin Line cast when I was about 12. I was going around with my box brownie taking pictures. I’ve a picture of Peter Gilmore, who had the lead, scowling at me as I was taking a picture ‘you bastard! How dare you photograph me!’”