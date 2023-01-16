Members of Totnes Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society are preparing to tread the boards with their seasonal panto, Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
The troupe are delighted to welcome several new members to the cast this year for its annual pantomime, which is taking place at Totnes Civic Hall 7.30pm every evening from Wednesday January 25 to Saturday January 28, with a special 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.
TAODS Katey McDonald said: “There are lots of fun songs and characters including our Dame ‘Auntie Septic’ and her dopy son Ray, a group of naughty bees with their domineering Queen, a wasp (on an exchange visit to the bee hive), two eccentric woodsmen/lumberjacks and of course, the Three Bears.”
“Our love interest features Goldilocks and Tomtom, (yes you got it, the Piper’s son).”
The show is directed by Dave Waistnidge, with Dave Holland as musical director. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/taods