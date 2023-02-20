Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is starring as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in the UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit musical production of ‘Annie’ at Theatre Royal Plymouth in August.
The dancer and former drag queen, Horwood returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim in this production in both the West End and on tour. His other West End Theatre credits include Munkustrap in Cats and Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.
He also directed and choreographed Strictly Ballroom The Musical, Sister Act The Musical, the film Paddington 2 and the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour.
Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.
Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.
Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.
With its award-winning book and score, the production includes the unforgettable songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life,’ ‘Easy Street,’ ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You,’ and ‘Tomorrow’.
Annie is directed by Curve’s artistic director Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.
Produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian, Annie is will be performed at the Theatre Royal Plymouth between August 14 and 19.
Tickets are on sale now at www.theatreroyal.com