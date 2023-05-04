MUCH needed funds were raised for a Kingsbridge charity which provides a befriending service at a recent event which featured music from the Salcombe Larks and the Salcombe Jazz Trio.
Spring really got going at The Cottage Hotel in Hope Cove as the 50 guests, supporters of Kingsbridge and Salstone Caring (KASC), arrived for a warm welcome and a delicious lunch.
KASC Trustee, Gill Whitmore conceived the idea after a conversation with local musician Caroline Evans. Caroline kindly offered to help the charity by the provision of musical entertainment and so the idea evolved and expanded.
Caroline is not only a member of the Salcombe Jazz Trio but also the founder of a group of singers The Salcombe Larks who were ‘hatched’ during lockdown.
The charity said: “William and Sarah Ireland of The Cottage Hotel could not have been kinder. The lunch served was home cooked and of the most generous proportions. A warm genuine hospitality was evident the moment the threshold of the building was crossed.”
As guests found their places at table they were treated to soft melodious jazz played by the jazz trio before the meal.
When the dessert arrived there was a low buzz of excitement as the Larks assembled. This gentle murmur bubbled up into a joyous outburst of song to the surprise and delight of the audience.
“The programme included many popular melodious anthems which uplifted an already contented mood into shared happiness. Hands waved, bodies swayed and it was smiles all around the room. The Salcombe Larks clearly enjoyed themselves too. Their joy, raw energy and enthusiasm set the tone for the rest of the day.”
KASC Trustee, Sandy Gilbert added: “A big heartfelt thank you to all the musicians who not only gave of their time, but we must also appreciate the time given in planning and rehearsals. On behalf of the charity I want to thank all of our guests for coming, and although we were fundraising and we do need the money, it isn’t just about money. I would like to say how gratifying it is to visit our clients. Every client has had a life, everyone has their very own special story. A visit is a portal, it’s rewards are very much a two way experience. Please, even if you have only a little time to spare, say two hours or so a month, then consider becoming a volunteer.”
Around £800 has been raised so far. If you would like to help to push this amount up then you can donate online at www.kascare.uk, or post a cheque made out to Kingsbridge and Salstone Caring, Quay House, Ilbert Road, Kingsbridge, TQ7 1DZ.