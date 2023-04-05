The most fun you can have on your knees in a field – the 37th Blackawton International Festival of Wormcharming - is taking place on Sunday April 30.
Anyone can enter the fun, no experience is necessary, just register your team of three consisting of a charmerer, a pickerer and a counterer at Worm HQ (near the George Inn) before the midday deadline.
There are separate categories for under 11’s and adults in the eccentric festival, and whether you’re entering a team or simply spectating, fancy dress is encouraged.
There are awards for both the best dressed team and individual, and the theme this year is ‘no theme” say organisers, who added: “So tog up in the best clobber you have - the more outrageous the better.
“Come laden with your potions, contraptions and sense of adventure.
But beware – the International Judges will ask you to sample any ‘magic’ concoctions you’re planning to pour onto your one yard x one metre Wormcharming plot!”
The competition officials – Worm Master, International Judges, Official Cheat, Junior Cheats and Old Father Worm – will be on hand to ensure that things run in their usual (dis)orderly manner and will lead the customary ‘toast to the worm’.
Competitors will then join the samba procession and head off to the secret field to charm the worms out of the ground by whatever means they like - apart from digging, forking or harmful potions.
After five minutes ‘worming up’ and fifteen minutes of actual Wormcharming, it will be time to count the worms. Will any of the competitors beat current record, set in 1986, of 149 worms?
Other highlights of the unique, eccentric village day include a music and beer festival, zany charity auction at the George Inn, village hall cake sale and remote controlled model car racing, fun dog show, sundry stalls and a pedal powered sound system in the secret field.
Profits will be donated to Devon Air Ambulance and other local causes. Organisers are also planning to build up an archive of the history of Wormcharming in Blackawton and urge anyone with photos, videos, stories or details of plast winning teams to email [email protected]