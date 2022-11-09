Puppet wizardry is coming to town
POPULAR puppeteer Peter Hilken is bringing his glove puppet variety show to Totnes Library on Saturday November 26.
As well as enjoying Peter’s beautiful puppets and comedy show, youngsters will also be able to take a backstage peek to find out how the puppets and the stage work.
There will also be the chance to sign up for one of Peter’s puppet and stage making workshops.
Library supervisor Eve Ashton said: “This is a wonderful show where children can meet lots of different characters and learn about their stories through the art of puppetry and storytelling.
“Peter makes sure there are lots jokes and fun elements in his performance.”
Peter will be performing two shows at the library, the first at 10.30am and the second at 12noon.
“We look forward to seeing you at the library.”
