Dartington’s historic Music Summer School and Festival is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a fantastic four-week event featuring classical, folk, gospel and jazz music.
With more 60 concerts scheduled for Dartington’s Great Hall, plus a rich programme of talks, films, family workshops and outdoor performances in the gardens, the festival will give local audiences the unique opportunity to enjoy live music from world-class musicians, on their doorstep.
Artistic director Sara Mohr-Pietsch saidd: “2023 is such a special year for us, as we mark both the 75th birthday of our summer school, and 70 years since it made its home in Dartington.
“We’re honouring the rich legacy of the past as well as looking to the future, with a programme packed with some of today’s most exciting and adventurous musicians who are redefining the way we make music.
“This year’s vibrant tapestry is woven from the same threads of hope and friendship with which the Summer School’s history began, inviting us to listen together and share our stories in sound.”
Anniversary celebrations at this year’s festival, which takes place from 22 July to 19 August, include a focus on composer, Thea Musgrave, who first visited Dartington 70 years ago, plus a special ‘Music and Migration’ exhibition which highlights the history of émigré musicians at the summer school, presented in partnership with the Royal College of Music.
For audiences who want to get involved in music-making, there will be several participatory events taking place including Come and Sing, Come and Play, and Come and Play Brass.
For more information and to book visit www.dartington.org/summerfestival