Medieval hall hosting Xmas craft fair
DARTINGTON’S magnificent Great Hall is hosting a special free yuletide craft fair.
From Friday 2 to Sunday 4 December the medieval hall will be decked with boughs of holly and filled with more than 40 stalls offering a selection of gifts created by contemporary makers.
The event will also feature live music and craft workshops for adults and children and an opening night party in the White Hart bar, with live music from local band Družba playing lively Klezmer and Gypsy music from the heart of Eastern Europe. Local Community Choirs will perform throughout the weekend singing seasonal classics.
The craft fair is taking place from 2pm to 9pm on Friday 2 December, 10am to 5pm on Saturday 3 December, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday 4 December. Workshops are paid for and must be booked in advance at www.dartington.org/event/great-hall-craft-fair
Organiser Lou Rainbow said: “We are so excited to be creating this magical event to get everyone feeling festive. There will be a huge choice of beautiful art and crafts from jewellery to ceramics, prints, textiles and much more - there’s something for everyone.”
