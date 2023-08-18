The summer has flown by and this bank holiday weekend is your last chance and a great opportunity to make the most of quality time together before the start of the new school term.
There’s so much going on for families so soak up the last carefree days of summer and get that family day out fitted in before the kids go back to school.
Why not ‘get set to get wet’ and head for Devon’s top theme parks and take the plunge on one of their water rides or get soaked in a splash zone.
For those adrenalin junkies, take a ride on one of Devon’s top rollercoasters or toboggan runs or climb amongst the trees at River Dart’s high ropes challenge.
Roll out for those last few lazy, hazy, crazy days of Summer, pack a picnic and mess about on a river or head for one of Devon’s top beaches like Blackpool Sands.
Put your toes in the sand and take a dip in the clear, cool delightful Devon waters.
Ever fancied getting lost wandering through a hedge maze? Or bouncing on giant pillows? This can be done at several of Devon’s Top Attractions.
To find a perfect day out for over the bank holiday, book tickets, find what’s on and online discounts.
