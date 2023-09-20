The UK’s first touring production by Company Scheherazade, combining classical Persian dance, contemporary dance, and Sufi movement is at Dartington Trust next month.
CROWN uses Persian miniatures, lived experience, and poetry to tell a story of displacement and identity to an original soundtrack of live classical music and electronica.
A spokesperson said: “The cast features brilliant contemporary and classical dancers and virtuoso classical Persian musicians to bring you a moving, exhilarating, and energetic experience.”
CROWN is at Dartington Trust’s Studio 1 on October 21.