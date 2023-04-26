Why not welcome the first day of May with a sunrise dance in an historic setting?
May Day is a European festival of ancient origins, which marks the beginning of summer and Dartington Morris will be celebrating it with a dawn dance at Totnes Castle.
The early risers will be ready to dance the sun up at 5.30am at the centuries old castle, which was built shortly after the Norman Conquest in 1066AD.
Situated on high ground overlooking the ancient Saxon town, the castle is the ideal site to celebrate a traditional festival day.
A spokesperson from Dartington Morris said: “Looking ahead to May Day, how about joining us in Totnes Castle to help us celebrate? You just need to get up a little early as we are dancing at dawn!
“Please join us to welcome in the May-o.”