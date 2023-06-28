ONE of Devon’s longest established historic vehicle shows will be putting on a bumper display of veteran, vintage and classic vehicles over the weekend of July 8 and 9 at Powderham Castle, near Kenton.
The annual Historic Vehicle Gathering is organised by the Crash Box and Classic Car Club of Devon, who are expecting more than 1,500 vehicles on display.
Now in its 48th year, this weekend-long event attracts many enthusiasts from Crediton and Mid Devon, regardless of whether their interest is in two, four, six or 10 wheels.
Among the attractions will be 70 vehicle club stands, with the Motor Cycling Club displaying a rather special trials car. Built in the early 1970s, the Cannon sporting trials car was driven and competed by Stirling Moss (no knighthood back then) in the RAC Trials Championship. In more recent years it has been lovingly restored to the exact specification when Stirling drove it.
To-date, the array of individual entries booked in ranges in age from Hupmobiles from 1910, 1913 and 1925 to family favourites built up to 1985. The Modern Classics display which covers affordable cars of interest built between 1986 and 2003, has nearly 40 examples booked in.
Regular show attendees include Richard Nunn of Crediton who displays his 1965 Riley One Point Five.
When asked about why he enjoys attending the Historic Vehicle Gathering, he said: “I've been attending the Historic Vehicle Gathering at Powderham for over 30 years now and I love it for the sheer diversity of the vehicles being displayed, from full size and miniature steam engines to lorries, cars, and motor bikes from all eras.
"It is a fantastic day out in a beautiful setting and one I always look forward to.”
This annual event also raises funds for various local charities, with this year’s being Hospiscare (Exeter, Mid and East Devon), Admiral Nurse and Dementia Café (Sidmouth and Sid Valley) and the Motor Neurone Disease Association (Torbay and District).
Richard Gardiner, the rally chairman for the Historic Vehicle Gathering, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our many visitors, exhibitors and traders to Powderham Castle to enjoy the many attractions on offer. There really is something for everyone.”
For further information on the Historic Vehicle Gathering, visit: www.historic-vehicle-gathering.info .