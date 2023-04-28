For the first time since 2019 Dartmouth’s Britiannia Royal Naval College will be welcoming the public through its gates this summer, and proudly displaying the best of BRNC and naval training.
Tickets are selling fast for the open day, which is taking place on Saturday 15 July from 10am to 4pm.
Dartmouth has been the home of Royal Navy Officer training since 1863 and the college continues to share a close and special bond with the town, local area and wider Royal Navy.
By opening its doors to the public, the college says it hope to strengthen these ties, continue to build on a shared interests and thank the local community for its continued support.
A BRNC spokesperson said: “We will host a wide variety of local businesses, groups, charities and organisations, as well as various affiliated Naval parties, in order to not only proudly display what we do, but also to thank the community and organisations that help us do it.
Food and refreshments will be available, provided by our own suppliers, ESS, and local businesses, along with entertainment for all ages.
“A full events programme will be published in due course.
“We will be showcasing our world-leading facilities and training, both of which ensure that the Royal Navy remains a cutting-edge force for good.
“Above all else it will be an opportunity to meet the staff and officer cadets, that live, work and train here; making BRNC what it is today.
“We look forward to seeing you there!”
For tickets and the events programme visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/britannia-royal-naval-college-brnc-dartmouth-op-tickets-559856665357
Access will not be granted without a ticket and valid photo identification.