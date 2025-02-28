Unexpected emergencies can strike at any moment and having life-saving skills can make all the difference.
This is something final year medical student, Kara Hole, and UHP Emergency Medicine Consultants, Agatha Pettengell and Suzy Connor, know all too well.
Together they developed an idea into a training programme that they’ve now delivered to over 330 school students throughout the south west, equipping sixth form students with vital skills that could help them save a life.
Kara, Suzy, and Agatha, along with other members of the Emergency Department, have given up their time, volunteering to share their knowledge of emergency medical interventions.
Funding from Plymouth Hospitals Charities helped buy a CPR mannequin and defibrillator trainer, ensuring the group had the necessary equipment to teach effectively.
They then created and began delivering two-hour workshops.
“We try and target those in the 16 years plus age-group,” says Agatha, “to give them the knowledge to help themselves and the people around them.
It's just trying to give them some life skills and I think that's really important.
It’s something that myself, Kara and Suzy as the co-leads are really passionate about, giving young people a chance to learn.”
The workshops are dynamic and interactive, with students rotating through stations, dedicated to one key, life-saving skill. During the CPR station, students practice chest compressions and rescue breathing.
In the AED (automated external defibrillator) station, they learn how to safely operate the device, which can be the difference between life and death during a cardiac arrest.
The 999 station teaches them how to confidently make an emergency call and provides them with an understanding of the response process.
Finally, the stop the bleed station gives students the opportunity to apply tourniquets and other bleeding control techniques, even using their own clothing in practical scenarios.