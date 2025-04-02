Devon Community Learning (DCL), managed by Devon Communities Together, has launched an exciting new training programme designed to strengthen organisations, charities and community groups across Devon.
With many local groups facing increasing challenges in securing funding, managing resources and ensuring long-term sustainability, these training sessions offer essential skills and knowledge to help them thrive in a challenging environment.
From capital fundraising and business planning to neighbourhood development and social impact measurement, these courses will equip participants with the tools they need to build stronger, more resilient organisations that can continue to support their communities effectively.
Working in the community sector has never been more demanding.
Why this training is essential: boosting sustainability – Learn how to secure funding, plan strategically and manage community assets effectively.
Developing new skills – Gain knowledge in governance, business planning and impact measurement.
Increase confidence – Equip leaders, trustees and volunteers with the tools they need to make informed decisions.
Enhance collaboration – Build connections with other community organisations and learn from shared experiences.
Flexible and accessible – Online and in-person options to fit around busy schedules.
Each session is delivered in small group settings, either online or in person, to allow for a fully interactive and hands-on learning experience.
Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, engage in discussions and apply what they’ve learned to real-world scenarios.
It is a tailored training programme designed to make a difference
Natalie Campbell, Funding Development Manager at DCT has put together this new training programme: “The DCL training programme is a fantastic offer from Devon Communities Together, which I’m very excited to launch!
“Through continuous listening within our wider project work, we have tailored the programme to meet the needs of Devon’s communities, to support them to do what they do best and make a difference.”
Courses will take place both online and in person at Devon Communities Together