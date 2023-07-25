Dartmouth Rotary has presented a ‘book for life’ to young students soon to begin an exciting new phase in their education.
Outgoing Year Six pupils at Dartmouth Academy, St John the Baptist RC Primary School, Stoke Fleming Primary School, Blackawton Primary School and Kingswear Primary School all received the gift of a book on their last day of the summer term.
Almost 90 pupils in five schools across the Dartmouth area were given either a dictionary or a thesaurus or could select a novel of their own choice from the town’s community bookshop.
A spokesperson for Dartmouth Rotary said: “The reading keepsake will not only serve as a reminder of their final day at primary school but will hopefully serve them well as they progress to secondary education in September.”
Dartmouth Rotary President Hilary Bastone said the transition from primary to secondary school was an exciting time for the children and a new phase in their lives.
He said: “Rotary’s Book for Life scheme helps to mark that important step,”
Hilary presented the books to the children at their end of year school assemblies last week, along with fellow Rotarian and Dartmouth club Secretary Struan Coupar, who organised this year’s initiative.
It was also a chance for students to say farewell to Year Six classmates and teachers who have been a part of their lives since the age of five.
Among those present at the Dartmouth Academy assembly were Dartmouth Rotary volunteers who act as ‘reading buddies’ at the school on a weekly basis.