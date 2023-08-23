THE GCSE students at Kingsbridge Community College have much to celebrate this week following a very successful results day.
Despite students experiencing disruption to the first few years of their education at KCC due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students have worked consistently to overcome these barriers and risen to the challenge admirably.
A college spokesperson said: ‘It was a pleasure to witness the students open their envelopes today and get the grades that they deserved and had worked so hard to achieve.
“The accomplishments of all students who have overcome the challenges that online learning and returning to college presented, in order to achieve such good GCSE grades, deserve praise.
“This is particularly the case this year as the exams regulator (OFQUAL) has stated that results will return to pre-pandemic levels, similar to those in 2019, and therefore have not taken the disruption to the students’ education into account,” said the spokesperson.
“The following students gain a special mention for exceptional attainment: Lucy Allen, Islay Box, Willem Bryant, Isabel Farley, Maggie Moore and Thomas Pemberton, who all achieved a grade average above a grade 8.
“They should be rightly proud of these exceptional performances.
“Schools are not only measured on the achievement of students but also on the progress that they make from their Year 7 starting point when they enter secondary education.
“It is a pleasure to be able to celebrate Friday Gouldstone, Matilda Giles, Reuben Miles, Oliver Simmonds, Katie Wreyford, Eloise Autherson-Ness, Patrick Gamble, Kelvin Zheng, Alice Gray and Sam McIntosh, who were among the students who made exceptional progress during their studies due to their consistently high levels of effort and determination to be successful.
“These students were role models to others in showing that we can all achieve anything that we set our minds to.
“We are proud of the accomplishments of all of our students.
“This year 11 group have flourished in their studies, and been inspirational to younger year groups through the enthusiasm with which they have embraced extra-curricular activities and all the opportunities that have been on offer.
They are sure to continue to have a positive impact on others in the next stage of their lives.
Tina Graham, principal, said: “Congratulations to everyone who received exam results today. Our Year 11 students have demonstrated our scholarly values in every aspect of their college life and this has been reflected in their excellent academic outcomes.
“Each student is exceptional and inspiring in different ways.
“They continue to be an inspiration to our community and whilst some of this is measured in the exam results that they achieved today, it is also evidenced in the immense participation that they have shown in extra-curricular activities such as Duke of Edinburgh award, Ten Tors competition, college council, student mentoring and community volunteering.
“The students have embraced college life with real vigour and the camaraderie and care for each other that they show is truly awesome.
“I would like to thank all of the staff and families who have supported and encouraged students to believe in themselves and make the most of their opportunities.
“I wish each of our students the very best in their future endeavours,” she said.