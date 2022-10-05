DVLA clamp down on tax dodgers
+ 2
(View All)
Clamped cars in Kingsbridge
Subscribe newsletter
A number of motorists in Kingsbridge returned to their vehicles on Fore Street to find they had been clamped.
The DVLA’s contractor NSL has been operating in Torbay and parts of the South Hams as part of their regular enforcement operation.
84 enforcement operations were carried out on untaxed vehicles of which 54 were clamped.
A DVLA Spokesperson said:
“Wheel clamping is one of a range of enforcement measures used to tackle vehicle tax evasion. As part of their day-to-day enforcement activities, DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner (NSL) goes to different areas of the country to clamp or impound any untaxed vehicles seen on the road.
“Whilst over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, it is right that we take action against those who break the law and don’t tax their vehicle.”
The DVLA do not have to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action. They operate a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties as well as on the road enforcement such as wheel clamping.
The DVLA offers a range of options to allow drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using their online services, which are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and direct debit via www.gov.uk/vehicle-tax
It is the law that every vehicle registered in the United Kingdom must be taxed before being used or kept on a public road
If your vehicle has been wheel clamped because it is untaxed, you will need to tax your vehicle and then pay a release fee.
More information regarding this can be found at https://www.cartaxenforcement.co.uk/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |