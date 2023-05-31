Take two exceptional local musicians, a 270-year-old cello and a piano, put them together and what do you get? A perfect evening’s concert of Romantic music — fabulous!, writes Andrew Kinder —That was the verdict of a packed audience after a brilliant concert given by Clare Garton-Sprenger and Irina Kosogova at St Mary’s, Totnes.
Featuring music by giants like Dvorak and Rachmaninov, as well as the lesser-known talents of Arensky and Myaskovsky, the concert finished with Brahms Sonata in E Minor, a masterpiece beautifully played by Clare and Irina.
The concert was given in aid of the Friends of the Stanborough Chorus. This group exists to support the work of the Kingsbridge-based community choir, enabling them to maintain their programme of exciting live events featuring top quality professional soloists and orchestral musicians.
The Friends would like to thank St Mary’s, especially Mike Gibbons and Julian Hall; a whole host of choir members for giving their advice and time – you know who you are; Ron Moran for the poster; Clare Pumfrey; Mike, Antonia and Patrick Garton-Sprenger for running the bar and finally Nigel Llewellyn himself, the moving spirit behind the enterprise.