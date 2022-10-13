Drop in visits to A&E at the Torbay and South Devon Trust last month
Fewer patients visited A&E at the Torbay and South Devon Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 8,645 patients visited A&E at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in September.
That was a drop of 11% on the 9,678 visits recorded during August, and 1% lower than the 8,731 patients seen in September 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 7,902 visits to A&E departments run by the Torbay and South Devon Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 35% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.
At Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust:
In September:
- There were 57 booked appointments, from 57 in August
- 60% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 714 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 8% of patients
- Of those, 245 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:
- The median time to treatment was 110 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 8% of patients left before being treated