Totnes company D22 Media have organised an online song contest in Devon, dubbed ‘Devovision’. The competition will see people singing online for their region of Devon on the 5th of March 2023.
The organisers said: “We are very proud to introduce the first Devon Song Contest... it is a great free event (to) celebrate Devon.”
“Devovison is a singing show celebrating the talent of Devon. The song contest will be live online for anybody to watch. Anybody will be able to... vote for their favourite singer and support their area of Devon.”
The competition is completely virtual and contestants just need a backing track to accompany them when singing. It is open to any age groups and any area of Devon.
The online nature of the event makes it easy for people to get involved from home, without worrying about the logistics or pressure of in-person auditions; it is a truly modern take on the Eurovision song contest during a time when many people have moved online for work or social-related experiences, and ensures that the competition is accessible for everyone.
The organisers added: “Do you have what it takes to become the best singer in Devon? If you think you can then join the contest.”
If the scheme musters up enough excitement, and multiple people for the same areas apply, the organisers will run initial auditions before the final showdown.
They say: “The semi-contests will be in late January to midway in February. Please keep an eye out to vote (and) do spread the message to make this a brilliant event.”
For anyone wanting to watch the show, they encourage them to keep an eye on their social medias and take a look at their website: www.devovison.tv.
They say: “more information will be sent out at a later date.”
Some logistics still need to be worked out for the event such as the streaming platform for the show.
Initially, they were going to be streaming the show live on YouTube, but this doesn’t work with all devices, so at the moment they are deciding where they will stream from on March 5th.
They added that people should also keep an eye out for updates of their initial auditions, which they can do through social media.
The deadline is January 22nd to enter into the competition, and the organisers are encouraging anyone who is interested to get involved. They say they are “trying to get as many people (as possible) to join.”
The event is free, but the organisers do encourage people to donate £1 to go towards the event and make the experience even better. They said: “This is not mandatory if you want to watch the show but we would love some extra money to make this even more amazing!
“Don’t worry if you cant because you can still enjoy the show, but if you want to donate £1 that would be awesome.”
You can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Devovision