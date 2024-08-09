Dittisham will see the return of its famous regatta over the August 17-18 weekend.
Following on from the success of last year’s event, this time around organisers have decided to extend the Regatta over two days.
Saturday will see rowing and sailing dinghy races in front of the Ferry Boat Inn (FBI), while on Sunday there will be a sports day on the Ham.
Aside from cheering competitors on both days, revellers will be able to marvel at the boating and enjoy the many delights on offer from the FBI and the Anchorstone Café.
There will also be a beach barbecue and a home baking event on Saturday, as well as a Gourmet pop up café and takeaway by Dart Valley Dining on Sunday.
The booming voice of the town crier will kick off the regatta at 11am on Saturday. The RNLI will demonstrate their skills as a flotilla of the ‘Old Gaffers’ sails by, and there will be a competition for the very best dressed water-born vessel.
A crabbing competition on the pontoon, shore games, face painting, a raffle to win an original Paul Riley watercolour and, of course, prize giving will be included in the extensive programme.
To end the day, the Missin’ Tackle Shanty Crew from Brixham will put on a show.
To get the blood cursing through the veins on the Sunday, there will be the 5k Ditsum Dash from the Ham at 11am, with a kids run and other traditional races, culminating in the famous Ditsum Tug ’o’ War at 3:30pm.
Entry forms for the Saturday rowing and Sunday races should be completed by August 15 using the QR code in the programme, on posters, or on the organiser’s Facebook page.
Some car parking is available in the village. Alternatively, visitors can arrive by boat or on one of the ferries from Dartmouth (booking essential) or Greenway.
The Regatta Programme is available free from local pubs, retailers, village hall and the sailing club.