A brand-new poetry competition has been launched for this year’s Dittisham Regatta, celebrating the memory of the celebrated late poet Brian Patten.
The prestigious contest will be judged by renowned Liverpool poet, former Scaffold member, and BBC Radio 4 Poetry Please presenter Roger McGough.
Open to both South Hams residents and holidaymakers, the competition concludes on Regatta Day — Saturday, August 8 — when McGough will personally present the prizes at The Quay at approximately 3:30pm.
Organisers are inviting entries across three distinct categories, tailored for all ages and skill levels:
- The Regatta Limerick (£25 Prize): Open to all ages, entrants must submit a five-line limerick inspired by one of three local staples: crabbing, the Ditsum Ferry, or pizzas at the Ferry Boat Inn (FBI). While early submissions are encouraged, last-minute entries will be accepted at the Regatta Stall until 2:00pm on the day of the event.
- Original Poem (Adults - £50 Prize): Open to anyone over the age of 12. Submissions can be of any length or style, rhymed or unrhymed, focusing on the themes of the River Dart, St George’s Church, or love.
- Original Poem (Children - £50 Prize): Open to children aged 12 and under, sharing the same £50 prize, open format, and thematic choices as the adult category.
The deadline for both the Adult and Children’s Original Poem categories is Saturday, July 18.
To maintain the community spirit of the event, the competition is strictly limited to South Hams locals or genuine visitors to Dittisham. Entrants must not have been previously published nationally, and there is a strict limit of three entries per person.
The poetry awards form a key part of the annual Dittisham Regatta weekend, a highlight of the local summer calendar.
Following the main Regatta events on Saturday, the village will host its traditional Sportday on Sunday, August 9. Centred around the Ham, the day promises an energetic lineup of sporting fun and games for the whole family.
The action kicks off with the ‘Ditsum Dash’, a scenic 5k race routing through the village, immediately followed by a children’s fun run. The afternoon will feature a variety of traditional sports day family races, alongside organised matches of rounders, pétanque, badminton, and football.
The weekend will reach its dramatic finish with the highly anticipated inter-team Tug of War.
A Pop-up Deli food stall will be on-site throughout the day to provide refreshments, and organisers have confirmed there will be spot prizes and medals for all participating runners.
To submit a poem, include your name, address, phone number, email, and age (if under 12) at the bottom of your entry.
Submissions can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by post to: Brian Patten Poetry Awards 2026, Shute Orchard, The Lane, Dittisham, TQ6 0HB.
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