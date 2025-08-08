The countdown is on for the third Dittisham Music festival which will be held between Friday September 5 and Sunday September 7.
There will be a great variety of music and action with the Lyric Chamber Ensemble with Sebastian Salvaterra on piano kicking things off at 7.30pm in St George’s Church on the Friday.
Saturday features an open mic on the beach and Ferry Boat Inn between 12.30 pm and 3.30pm and morris dancers from 4pm.
Later there’s Flamenco Loca with Tapas at the Village Hall from 7.30pm .
Sunday brings Sung Matins with St Saviour’s Choir at 11am in St George’s Church then Music in the Garden, the Big Yellow Tambourine Man Band with Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell tributes from 4.30pm to 7pm.
All proceeds go to St George’s Village Hall and this year’s two charities Rowcroft Hospice and LandWorks.
