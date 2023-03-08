Dittisham has been voted fourth coolest place to live in the Devon with Cockington, home of Patrick the Pony in fifth.
The survey was carried out by Naturecan and locations were ranked according to Instagrammable features, the range of cultural events, and the number of independent shops.
Naturecan’s chief executive Andy Duckworth said: “Polperro in Cornwall is the coolest place to live in the UK, narrowly beating Wells-next-the-Sea in Norfolk in second place. All the 50 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a beautiful place, loved by film-makers and tourists from all over the world.
“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 50. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location. Hidden gems which are largely only visited by local tourists can find themselves being showcased throughout the world if they are pictured by the right influencer or featured in a movie.”