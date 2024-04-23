It is dedicated to all those lost in the tragic events that took place in Lyme Bay and Slapton Sands 80 years ago on the morning of April 27 1944 when over 100 US army personnel lost their lives preceding the action off Portland on April 28 when 639 US servicemen were lost. John Hobbs Baritone and Jacqueline Palmer Mezzo Soprano will be performing works from Vaughan William’s, Bernstein and Ivor Novello. There will also be popular 1940s songs provided by the swinging trio The Hummingbirds. The Devon High Sheriff and The County President of The Royal British Legion Rear Admiral Chris Snow will be in attendance. The evening will be supporting The Royal British Legion and the fabric of St George’s Church.