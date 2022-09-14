District Councils Executive meeting cancelled in recognition of national mourning period
Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, and in recognition of the national mourning period, South Hams District Council’s Executive meeting originally scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday 16 ) has been postponed until next week.
The meeting, in which the Executive are to discuss plans to cease the district’s garden waste service from 31 October and replace it with a paid service in the spring, will now take place on Wednesday, September 21 at 9.30 a.m.
You can watch the meeting live on the Council’s Facebook page and YouTube channel: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southhamsdistrictcouncil
Should the Executive recommend approval of the plans, they will then be deliberated for final approval at South Hams’ Full Council meeting on September 22 at 2 pm as originally planned.
