It was already a warm and popular place, but Lucy and her amazing team invited us to take it over and helped our excellent production designer, Mark Ricker and his team dress it way down for its “abandoned” phase, and then bring it back to its preexisting warmth and inviting feel, but converted to Ivy’s Crab Shack. We filmed there for a great week, and thanks to Lucy, captured a whole world and vibe, and helped take our audience on Ivy’s crazy crab cooking adventure.