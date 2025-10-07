Join Devon Wildlife Trust’s Wembury Marine Centre for a Shoresearch Survey at Wembury Beach.
You can meet outside Wembury Marine Centre (PL9 0HP) between 1pm and 3pm on (Thursday October 9).
Shoresearch is The Wildlife Trusts' national citizen science survey of the intertidal shore, the exciting world of extremes where the sea meets the land. It's a great way to explore your local coast, learn more about the wildlife found there and add to our understanding of this important habitat.
You will be trained to identify and record the marine life found on our local shores.
The data collected by this project helps The Wildlife Trusts’ to monitor our fragile sea life and better understand the effects of pollution, climate change and invasive alien species.
Shoresearch data has been key to designating many of our Marine Conservation Zones.
Please note, this event is aimed mainly at those with an interest in intertidal marine life identification and surveying.
The event will involve walking over slippery rocks, so wellies/sturdy boots are essential and please dress for the weather.
Events are weather dependent so please check your emails close to the day in case of cancellation.
Please note, National Trust car parking charges apply to non-members at Wembury Beach car park.
They welcome attendees with an interest in finding out more about marine life and are keen to learn or improve their identification and survey recording skills.
There is accessible parking in the National Trust Wembury Beach car park, but no wheelchair access to the beach.
There is an accessible toilet inside the Marine Centre, but the group will be a 20-minute walk away from these during the event.
Dogs are not allowed on the beach between May 1 to September 30, though assistance dogs are allowed all year round. However, the nature of the rocky terrain may make it unsafe for dogs.
For more info on the project visit:
