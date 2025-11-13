The Devon Youth Jazz Orchestra (DYJO) took to one of the world’s most iconic stages, performing at the Music For Youth Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
This prestigious event celebrates the very best in youth music from across the UK, and DYJO’s appearance marks a proud moment for Devon as the ensemble continues its 50th anniversary celebrations.
Under the direction of Graham Hutton—Musical Director of DYJO1 for over 20 years and himself a former member—the band delivered dynamic performances of two: ‘Giddy Up’ by Rick Hirsch and ‘Apollo’s Reel’ by Tom Molter.
Their performance showcased the energy, skill, and creativity that have become hallmarks of DYJO’s work over five decades.
Founded in 1975, DYJO has grown into one of the South West’s leading youth jazz ensembles, providing talented young musicians with opportunities to develop their skills, perform at major venues, and work alongside professional artists.
The orchestra’s alumni include many who have gone on to successful careers in music, and its commitment to nurturing the next generation remains as strong as ever.
Music For Youth (MFY) is a national charity dedicated to providing life-changing performance opportunities for young people.
The Proms at the Royal Albert Hall represent the pinnacle of MFY’s annual season, bringing together outstanding ensembles from across the country for three nights of inspirational music-making.
Lewis Gibbs, Head and Hub Lead for Devon Music Education Hub, said:
“DYJO were absolutely outstanding. In a concert featuring the very best youth music from across the UK, they stood out, delivering a performance full of energy and precision. They did Devon proud, and this achievement reflects the incredible talent and dedication of the young musicians and their director, Graham Hutton.”
For more information on opportunities for young people to make music, visit the Devon Music Education Hub website:
