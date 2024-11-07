As winter approaches, Devon's highway teams are gearing up to ensure that the county remains accessible regardless of the weather conditions. Last winter presented significant challenges, primarily due to a prolonged wet spell that caused havoc to Devon's highway infrastructure.
Fortunately, last winter was relatively mild concerning icy conditions, with Devon County Council’s gritting teams using less than half of the salt required the previous winter.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Cabinet Member for Highway Management at Devon County Council, emphasized the importance of being prepared for any situation that could arise in the coming months. “From one winter to the next, you never know how bad conditions will be, so our teams have to be ready for whatever they may have to face,” he explained.
In addition to these measures, the council encourages communities to take action on roads not covered under the gritting network. Volunteer snow wardens have been established across the county to manage priority routes, and there are grit bins strategically placed for public use.
Despite the upfront preparations, Councillor Hughes acknowledged that even in a milder season, highway staff would remain busy, particularly with the increasing frequency of intense rainfall experienced throughout the year. “No matter what, our teams will be doing everything they can to keep Devon moving,” he assured.
Simon Kane, Contract Manager for Milestone Infrastructure, underscored the immense responsibility placed on highway teams. “We’ve got the largest road network in the country," he noted. Our teams are busy year-round with gritting, emergency services, drain cleaning, and road maintenance. It’s essential to recognize that our gritter drivers also handle repairs and emergencies during the day, taking on the dual responsibility of maintaining road safety.”
Monitoring plays a key role in Devon's highway management strategy. The Network Operations Control Centre in Exeter operates 24/7, utilizing CCTV, weather data, and traffic information to monitor the state of Devon's roads. This comprehensive approach ensures prompt responses to changing conditions.
Moreover, the county is modernizing its fleet of operational gritters, having replaced six older models with newer ones equipped with touchscreen technology. This advancement allows drivers to adjust plough attachments without leaving their vehicles, ensuring greater efficiency and safety.
Devon is also committed to promoting active travel this winter. Approximately 14 miles of Exeter’s busiest cycle routes will continue to receive treatment, building on the success of the “Powerflex” vehicle.
With around 24,000 tonnes of salt stored in depots and over 3,500 grit bins available for community self-help, the county is well-prepared for the upcoming winter season. Local residents are encouraged to check the status of grit bins in their areas and report any that require refilling.
For individuals interested in learning more about Devon’s snow warden scheme or winter travel advice, further details are available on the council's website and social media channels. Devon’s highway teams remain determined to keep roads safe and accessible throughout the winter months, continuing their essential work to support the community.