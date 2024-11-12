Now that the colder months have arrived, libraries across Devon and Torbay are excited to launch Cold Days, Warm Libraries once again.
The initiative started at the end of October with Totnes and Ivybridge libraries among a select few putting on a series of special activities.
Everyone is welcome, whether it’s to enjoy a cuppa, a good read, or a community activity such as Knit and Natter, bounce and rhyme, breakfast clubs or a scrabble group. Even if it’s just for an hour or two, consider using the warm and welcoming libraries to reduce your energy consumption this year.
Some libraries are welcoming donations of clean, warm coats, clothing, and accessories for their Coat Rails. Anyone can also take an item of clothing for free, no questions asked.
Community fridges and hygiene banks in a number of libraries are also appealing for tins and non-perishable, in-date food, as well as unopened hygiene products.