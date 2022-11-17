Devon Freemasons reward Blood Bikes’ crucial work
Freemasons from across Devon meet every Spring and Autumn to support local charities and organisations who need financial aid. This year, one of those chosen charities was the South West Blood Bike service, a charity that transports blood donations and other crucial supplies to NHS establishments across the South West, including life-saving journeys to Kingsbridge Hospital.
The Freemasons are donating £1500 to the Blood bikes. The money for these donations is raised through the “WAKE FUND”, a trust created by William Alexander Kneel, the Devonshire Provincial Grand Master from 1970 to 1984 and late owner of Kneels laundry & dry cleaners, now Johnsons.
Since the fund establishment, it has grown through the continued generosity of Devonshire Freemasons and wise investments, and now it stands at £2.3 million from which the trustees distribute the income generated, currently donating around £50,000 each year.
South West Blood Bikes is an Emergency Volunteer Service, providing an urgent courier service free of charge to the NHS and Hospices throughout Devon with their fleet of specially converted motorcycles and cars. The charity makes no profit for it’s services, and so far this year alone has completed over 2,000 jobs, benefitting over 10,000 patients and covering 60,000 miles. They have saved the NHS and Hospices locally well over £100,000, money which can instead be spent on patient care, instead of being used on the expensive private couriers that would otherwise provide this service.
Mark Bentley, Chairperson of South West Blood Bikes, said: “The support shown to us by the Devon Freemasons will massively help us to continue to provide our free service to the NHS and Hospices we serve. As we have no paid staff and make no charge for our services, we can guarantee that every penny donated will be spent on providing our services. This support is massive to us, and will enable us to continue to provide and expand our services throughout the county”
South West Blood Bikes was formed in 2018, and operates ten liveried Blood Bikes and three cars and vans from three teams. The Charity currently has 62 active members, not only volunteering as riders or drivers, but also helping with controlling, fundraising and administrative duties.
Provincial Grand Master of Devonshire, Ian Kingsbury JP said: “We are so lucky that Devon has this legacy to share with small groups and charities who are put forward by their local Lodges. We’ve had larger Devon based Charities getting quite significant donations from the National Masonic Charitable Foundation. But this is us using local funds to help many smaller local groups and charities”.
If anyone is interested in volunteering in any of the Blood Bikes roles, please send an email to [email protected] or contact them through their Facebook page.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |