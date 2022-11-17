South West Blood Bikes is an Emergency Volunteer Service, providing an urgent courier service free of charge to the NHS and Hospices throughout Devon with their fleet of specially converted motorcycles and cars. The charity makes no profit for it’s services, and so far this year alone has completed over 2,000 jobs, benefitting over 10,000 patients and covering 60,000 miles. They have saved the NHS and Hospices locally well over £100,000, money which can instead be spent on patient care, instead of being used on the expensive private couriers that would otherwise provide this service.