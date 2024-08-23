As schools across Devon close for the summer holidays, many families are bracing for a challenging few weeks ahead. With rising costs for food and activities, coupled with reduced incomes due to childcare needs, the financial strain on households is expected to intensify during this period.
To help ease this burden, Devon County Council is reminding residents about the Government's Household Support Fund, which is set to run until Monday, September 30. Earlier this year, Devon was allocated over £5 million from the fund to assist households struggling to pay for energy, food, water, and other essential items.
So far, more than £2.2 million of the fund has been used to provide supermarket vouchers to families whose children receive benefits-related free school meals.
These vouchers, worth £105, are intended to cover the cost of meals during the one-week May half-term and the six-week summer holiday. Families are encouraged to check their inboxes and redeem these vouchers. Those who expect to receive vouchers but haven't received them should contact the council immediately at [email protected] or call 0345 155 1019.
Councillor Roger Croad, Devon County Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, said, "For many people in Devon, a small change in their personal circumstances, or an unexpected cost out of the blue, can put them in real difficulty. This money supports those most in need, and by working with our colleagues across Devon's district and city councils and the community and charity sector, we make sure it reaches the right people."
Families experiencing changes in their financial circumstances who have not previously qualified for free school meals are urged to apply via the council's website. The application process is quick and provides an instant decision on eligibility.
Additional funding is also available for low-income households with children and young people through the Early Help service.
District and city councils across Devon have been actively identifying vulnerable households and offering one-off financial assistance to those experiencing hardship.
The council has allocated £150,000 from the Household Support Fund to help with fuel costs for electricity and gas. Local offices of Citizens Advice can provide further energy and financial advice.
Devon County Council encourages anyone facing financial difficulties to visit their website or the cost of living and support pages on their district council’s website for more information about the support available in their area.