Council leaders across Devon have joined forces to call for the creation of a South West Peninsula Mayoral Strategic Authority (MSA), representing 1.2 million residents and an economy worth over £25 billion a year.
The Leaders of Devon County Council, Plymouth City Council, Torbay Council and district councils across Devon, including South Hams District Council and West Devon Borough Council, have written jointly to Government ministers to further develop enhanced powers and funding for the whole county of Devon through a comprehensive devolution agreement.
The proposed South West Peninsula Mayoral Strategic Authority would replace the existing Devon and Torbay Combined County Authority and create what the leaders describe as an "economic powerhouse" capable of accelerating the Government's growth mission.
Councillor Tudor Evans OBE, Leader of Plymouth City Council, said: "Plymouth's role as a regional economic hub, combined with our vital national security responsibilities at Devonport, makes this devolution proposal essential for our future.
The £4.4 billion MoD investment over the next decade, alongside our strengths in advanced manufacturing and marine technology, demonstrates why we need the enhanced powers that only a mayoral strategic authority can provide.
This is about ensuring Plymouth continues to punch above its weight on the national stage."
Councillor Julian Brazil, Leader of Devon County Council, said: "This is about giving our communities the tools they need to thrive. A mayoral strategic authority would unlock our region's exceptional potential in environmental intelligence, marine innovation and clean energy. We have world-class research institutions and innovative business clusters that, working together under local leadership, can position the UK as a global leader in these critical sectors."
Councillor David Thomas, Leader of Torbay Council, said: "The £2 billion tourism economy and the 33,000 jobs it supports across Devon and Torbay show what we can achieve when we work together strategically.
A coordinated approach under a mayoral strategic authority would enable us to leverage all our tourism assets more effectively whilst addressing the housing pressures our coastal communities face.
This is about creating an integrated approach that benefits all our residents and businesses”
Councillor Mandy Ewings, Chair of the Devon Districts Forum, said: "This devolution proposal recognises that we need strategic coordination whilst preserving the local connection that makes our communities special.
The mayoral strategic authority would enable us to tackle challenges like housing affordability and transport connectivity that cross traditional boundaries, whilst ensuring decisions remain rooted in our local democratic traditions."
The leaders emphasise that their approach remains inclusive, with the door remaining open for Cornwall Council to join the authority in future.
They highlight the region's combined strengths spanning environmental assets, research capacity, tourism, advanced manufacturing and clean energy sectors.
Key priorities for the proposed South West Peninsula MSA include:
Maximising the region’s environmental and marine innovation potential
Creating an integrated transport network connecting rural, coastal and urban communities
Developing coordinated skills provision for key growth sectors
Addressing housing affordability and availability
Supporting national defence infrastructure at Devonport dockyard
The joint letter represents a significant step forward in Devon's local government reorganisation discussions, with the leaders committed to working at pace with Government officials to develop their proposals further.
