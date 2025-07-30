Councillor Tudor Evans OBE, Leader of Plymouth City Council, said: "Plymouth's role as a regional economic hub, combined with our vital national security responsibilities at Devonport, makes this devolution proposal essential for our future. The £4.4 billion MoD investment over the next decade, alongside our strengths in advanced manufacturing and marine technology, demonstrates why we need the enhanced powers that only a mayoral strategic authority can provide. This is about ensuring Plymouth continues to punch above its weight on the national stage."