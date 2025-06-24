Devon & Cornwall Police recently carried out a high visibility road safety operation called Op Lockspring.
The purpose of the operation was to reduce the number of collisions on the roads and to educate the public about the importance of driving safely.
There are five main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the region’s roads known as the ‘Fatal Five’, these are:
driving at an excessive speed, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while using a mobile phone, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and not being physically or medically fit to drive.
Last year saw an increase in serious and fatal collisions, with 59 people losing their lives on our region’s roads.
Research has shown that those who have been involved in one or more of Fatal Five offences are significantly more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision.
Research has also shown that those under the influence of drink or drugs are ten times more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision, with those under the influence of both are more than 16 times more likely to be at risk.
During the four-day operation, 33 arrests were made and 252 people were caught speeding.
Where appropriate, education and advice were provided.
Where there was a significant breach of the speed limit penalty tickets were issued.
Motor Patrol Sergeant, Ben Balsdon, who led the operation, said: “This operation has been a considerable success.
“Various policing teams were involved and many interventions were successfully completed, with a number of people receiving roadside advice and, where necessary, penalty tickets and fines.
“We were able to carry out drugs and alcohol testing on the roadside, so could very quickly ascertain whether a person was safe to drive.
“The last thing our officers want to do is knock on any door and have to tell a family a loved one isn’t coming home.”
For general road safety advice, visit the dedicated page on the force website: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/fatalfive
