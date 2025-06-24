A new workshop dedicated to refurbishing large domestic appliances for resale across Devon has now opened.
SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd, who operate 18 Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) on Devon County Council’s (DCC) behalf, has opened their new reuse hub in North Devon.
Skilled technicians will thoroughly clean and refurbish a wide range of white goods such as refrigerators, freezers and washing machines which will then be distributed to reuse shops in Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) across the county for resale.
The refurbished items will be safety and function tested to ensure they meet safety and quality standards.
Depending on availability, the refurbished appliances are now being sold at Devon Reuse Shops in the following HWRCs: Bideford, Brunel Road in Newton Abbot, Marsh Barton Exeter, Ivybridge, Knowle Hill in Exmouth, Pinbrook Road in Exeter, Sidmouth, and Seven Brethren in Barnstaple.
The appliances will each have a 30-day money back guarantee.
The expansion of the reuse hub follows a major recycling milestone being reached. As of last autumn, more than 10,000 tonnes of discarded everyday items, such as bikes, televisions, and furniture, have been diverted for reuse since 2012 thanks to Devon’s Household Waste Recycling Centres.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “Domestic appliances are essential but to buy new they are also expensive; and at a time when family finances continue are under huge pressure to be able to replace them when things go wrong with something affordable and reliable is difficult for many families.
“That’s why the expansion of the reuse hub by SUEZ is such great news; we are not only extending the life of these items and demonstrating our continued commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, but we are providing essential household items at affordable prices.”
The Ivybridge SUEZ recycling centre located on Ermington Road is open from 9am until 5pm during the week, and 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sundays.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.