Chief Constable James Vaughan joined officers from the Roads Policing Team to discuss initiatives aimed at reducing road injuries and fatalities across Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly. These efforts form part of a strategy to prevent accidents caused by risky driving.
One key initiative is Operation Limit, a national campaign warning motorists about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
During the December 2024 Op Limit campaign, Devon and Cornwall Police arrested 284 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving. Of the 178 arrested for drink driving, 79% were male, with most offenders aged between 17 and 45.
On Christmas Day, 11 people were arrested for drink driving, including one male who tested positive for cocaine at the roadside. On New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day, seven arrests were made for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
Chief Inspector Dean Drury, of the Roads Policing Team, said:
“During December, we increased operational activity to catch drink and drug drivers who put other road users at risk.
“While it’s disappointing to see so many people arrested for these offences, I’m pleased our efforts have resulted in so many arrests and potential convictions.
“I’d like to thank members of the public who reported drink or drug drivers. In December alone, our control room received 227 calls, many of which led to arrests."
The Roads Policing Team also targets the Fatal Five – the leading causes of deaths and serious collisions on roads:
- Not wearing a seatbelt.
- Driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
- Distractions, such as mobile phone use.
- Excessive or inappropriate speed.
- Driving without due care and attention.
The team operates both reactively, responding to collisions, and proactively, supporting planned operations alongside the No Excuse Team, which focuses on offenders contributing to these risks.
Supporting these efforts is the Force’s Road Casualty Reduction Team, which partners with other agencies to deliver education and raise awareness, particularly among young and inexperienced drivers.
Specialist engagement days cover safety topics such as:
- Older driver safety.
- Child car seat safety.
- Agricultural vehicle safety.
The team also coordinates planned events and operations aligned with National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) guidelines.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly, chairs the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, which works to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on roads.
The Commissioner said: “My police and crime plan has a specific focus on targeting criminality on the roads because it matters to the residents of Devon and Cornwall. I’m delighted the Force has been proactive in policing this issue and hope it serves as a warning to anyone considering driving while unfit.”
If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, dial 999 immediately, providing vehicle details and direction of travel.
For non-urgent intelligence about habitual drink or drug drivers, call 101 or submit an intelligence form at www.dc.police.uk.