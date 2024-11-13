Devon-based firm Hunts Cider is hosting a free educational event for farmers and landowners in Stoke Gabriel on Tuesday, November 19.
The event at Brodleigh Farm will feature talks from industry experts about commercial orchard management and the challenges and rewards of cider production.
The programme will include a tour of the cider-making facilities and a visit to a commercial orchard near Totnes, which Hunts Cider will be managing from the current harvest.
South Devon has a rich heritage of cider-making, which was once widespread across the landscape, and the Hunt family have been making cider in the area since 1805, sourcing apples locally.
Annette Hunt, director at Hunts Cider, said: “By showcasing our work and sharing our learning, we hope to show landowners and farmers that planting cider orchards can be a sustainable and profitable investment for the future.”