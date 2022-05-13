Devon and Cornwall police confirm death of 40 year old man in Kingsbridge
By Tom Ladds | Editor |
Friday 13th May 2022 6:00 pm
Police were called shortly after 6pm on Thursday 12 April to Kingsbridge following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in a property. Emergency services attended the scene where a man in his 40s was confirmed deceased. His next of kin have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner
