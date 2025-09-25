Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating 58-year-old William Faull from Cornwall.
Faull is being sought by police in connection with multiple frauds committed across the UK.
He is described as being a white male, around 6ft 4ins tall, of slim build and with short grey hair. Faull has a distinctively crooked nose.
It is believed Faull uses dating websites in order to meet women who can provide him shelter, and sometimes uses the names William Hall and Bill Hall.
Faull is known to move around and also has links to Plymouth, as well as various towns across Devon and Cornwall, Norfolk, Suffolk and London.
Anyone who sees Faull or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 999, quoting 50001384933
