Devon Air Ambulance joins 21 Air Ambulance charities to raise awareness of the life-saving service for Air Ambulance Week
Air Ambulance Week 2024 takes off across the UK from September 9 – 15, to raise awareness of the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities here in Devon and across the UK.
Air Ambulance Week kicks off with Emergency Services (999) Day on Monday September 9.
Devon Air Ambulance have worked with various landmarks and organisations across the county to show their support and appreciation for the network of emergency services across the county.
Some buildings will be illuminated with blue lights to celebrate not only the incredible work of our local air ambulance crew, but all of our vital emergency and rescue services.
The campaign message, “Today’s Supporter, Tomorrow’s Lifesaver,” reminds us that by becoming a supporter today, you can help save lives tomorrow.
Devon Air Ambulance crews respond to the critically ill and injured across Devon, 365 days a year with their two Helicopters and fleet of Critical Care Cars.
So far this year Devon Air Ambulance has been tasked to over 1,700 missions across the county and further afield to neighbouring counties too, forming a vital part of the emergency services response teams and making a lifesaving difference.
The county is tricky with the moors, valleys, coastal paths, horses, and farming machinery that are all big risks.
If you would like to show your support of the vital work of Devon Air Ambulance during AAUK week, you can visit to donate: https://www.daat.org/donate/donate-now