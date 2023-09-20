Our success to date has been staggering. Not only have we led the world in reducing our carbon emissions (the best in the G7), but we have also improved air quality by reducing sulphur dioxide levels by 98% and nitrogen oxides by 77%. Our households use 25% less energy than the previous generation, and renewables are now generating more of our national electricity than fossil fuels. As others have stated, overall UK carbon emissions are down to levels last seen in the 1850s.