After Christmas, it can be a difficult time of year when spending has run out of control and you can very easily find yourself with rising debts that can be difficult to cope with.
With the help of partners Citizen Advice, South Hams District and West Devon Borough Councils have been gathering together lots of advice and information to help you.
• Links to Debt And Money advice from partner agencies
• A place to check what Benefits you are entitled to
• Information about the Council Tax Rebate
• Advice on Paying Your Council Tax and how to get a reduction
• Information about the Government’s Energy Bill Discount
• For those people in an emergency situation, there is information on the Household Support Fund
• Links to the Government Energy Saving pages. The Council have also pulled together help and advice for related support from partners, recognising that when money gets tight, it can have a dramatic impact on many different aspects of your life. Therefore, you can also find help and support for:
• People who may be suffering Abuse, Neglect Or Violence
• Addiction, that includes alcohol, smoking and drugs
• Mental Health, support at home and loneliness
• The whole Family, with help for young people (including financial advice)
Cllr Nicky Hopwood, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Cost of Living, said: “At Christmas everyone has the best of intentions and want to make the holiday special. Unfortunately, it is so easy with the cost of food, energy and gift prices for debts to quickly rise and get away from you. We have a lot of advice on how to access benefits and rebates online, from both ourselves and our partner agencies. You can find the information on our support pages here: www.southhams.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help
“If you can, try and pay the minimum amount on credit card payments, so you aren’t faced with mounting additional charges. These extra charges add up very quickly and can often spiral. If you’re finding it difficult to meet the payments, get advice as soon as you can from your local Citizens Advice or visit: www.citizensadvice.org.uk/debt-and-money
Janie Moor, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice South Hams: “Many of us are familiar with overspending at Christmas which can lead to what is often referred to as a ‘Christmas Debt Hangover’. Every year in January we see an increase in the number of people coming to us with financial problems. The most important thing to remember is not to panic, you don’t have to deal with it alone. Citizens Advice have experienced debt advisers who can give you a helping hand if things are looking tricky. Take the first step and reach out for help today.”
Both Councils have created a QR code, which will take you straight to their Cost of Living Support page. If you don’t have access to the internet, Citizen’s Advice would also be pleased to help you access this information.