AN investigation has been launched following the death of a 34-year-old prisoner in Channings Wood jail at Denbury near Newton Abbot.
James Jeffery Lawson was in Channings Wood jail at Denbury near Newton Abbot when he died 12 days ago.
He was also facing charges of assaulting two men earlier last month at the BrassMonkey pub in Plymouth.
James Lawson had been due to appear before Cornwall magistrates in Truro on Monday of this week but the court was told of his death.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: ‘HMP Channings Wood prisoner James Lawson died on February 17, 2023, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.
‘As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.’
The cause of his death has not been revealed but an inquest will be held at a later date.