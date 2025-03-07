Kingsbridge Primary School, is celebrating one of its own after a truly inspiring achievement by 7-year-old Ted, who had the honour of being an England rugby mascot during the Six Nations match against Scotland.
Ted’s story is nothing short of remarkable. Born deaf in one ear, he lost all hearing in his ‘good’ ear by the age of 18 months, which led to three major surgeries and the fitting of cochlear implants. Ted had to not only learn to hear with his processors, but also to speak -a process that continues today.
Despite these challenges, Ted has never let his deafness stop him from living life to the fullest. Known for his incredible confidence, Ted has tackled activities others may have thought impossible for him, including rugby, karate, skateboarding, and climbing.
His passion for rugby runs deep, and his dream is to one day play for England. His parents nominated him to be an England mascot last November, hoping it would give him the opportunity to show that no challenge is too great. When the England rugby team heard his story, they were so inspired by Ted’s perseverance and positive spirit that they invited him to represent the team during their clash with Scotland.
Ted’s unforgettable moment as an England rugby mascot is just one chapter in his inspiring journey, and Kingsbridge Primary School couldn’t be more excited to follow his future successes.
Gareth Howells, Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
“Ted is a true example of our school value of aspiration. His determination and courage are an inspiration to us all. We couldn’t be prouder to have him as part of our school community.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“Ted’s journey is a reminder that anything is possible, no matter the challenges one faces. Everyone at Education South West is beyond proud of Ted and excited to see what he accomplishes next.”