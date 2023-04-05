Kingsbridge Town Council awards small cash grants to local clubs, groups and organisations which are actively involved in recreational, social or cultural pursuits within the community.
Bids are now invited for the awards in financial year 2023-24. Application forms, alongside the necessary conditions for an award, can be obtained from the Council Offices at Quay House, by downloading from www.kingsbridge.gov.uk via the link below, or by phoning 01548 853296.
Completed forms, with supporting documents, are to be submitted to the Council Offices by 12 noon on Friday April 14 2023
Visit: https://bit.ly/3nOprJu