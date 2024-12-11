The lovely town of Tavistock is nestled next to Dartmoor.
There are several remnants of the ruined Benedictine Abbey of Saint Mary and Saint Rumon which was destroyed after being surrendered in 1539 during the Dissolution of Monasteries following King Henry VIII’s decision in 1534 to leave the Catholic Church.
St Eustachious’ Church is the parish church and there has been a church on the site since 1193.
There’s plenty of shopping on offer on the High Street but also at the Pannier Market.
It was granted a Royal Charter in 1105 and is full of arts, crafts and plenty of more unusual wares from vinyl to old bottles.
Tavistock Museum is also worth visiting when it reopens.